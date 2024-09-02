Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3725
From Stiklestad National Cultural Centre
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3725
photos
188
followers
182
following
1020% complete
View this month »
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
31st August 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
old
,
autumn
,
national
,
sheep
,
centre
,
cultural
,
stiklestad
Barb
ace
Love the sod roof! First experienced some of those in Alaska!
September 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a delightful spot.
September 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fascinating image
September 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close