Previous
Photo 3651
Polemonium caeruleum
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
7
6
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
7th June 2024 11:30am
white
nature
flower
macro
garden
summer
Mark St Clair
ace
Very pretty
June 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
June 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a beautiful flower and capture
June 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
June 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely capture
June 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2024
