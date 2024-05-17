Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3622
Hurra Norway's Constitution Day.
Today it is Norway's Constitution Day. In Norway the day is celebrated with the children and youth schools in parades. With music bands and song. All wearing nice clothes and many national costumes.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3622
photos
194
followers
188
following
992% complete
View this month »
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th May 2024 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
spring
,
norway
,
constitution
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close