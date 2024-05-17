Previous
Hurra Norway's Constitution Day. by elisasaeter
Photo 3622

Hurra Norway's Constitution Day.

Today it is Norway's Constitution Day. In Norway the day is celebrated with the children and youth schools in parades. With music bands and song. All wearing nice clothes and many national costumes.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise