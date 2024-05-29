Sign up
Photo 3634
By the Nidelva
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
6
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3634
photos
193
followers
187
following
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th May 2024 11:02am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
river
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
nidelva
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 29th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a pretty scene
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scene with great reflections.
May 29th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
A beautiful view and lovely day!
May 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so blue
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2024
