Photo 3635
Wall art
We found this wall art when we went for a walk today
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
photos
followers
following
Tags
walk
,
spring
,
art
,
wall
,
trondheim
Barb
ace
Love it, Elizabeth! :-)
May 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Made me smile too!
May 30th, 2024
