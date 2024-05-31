Sign up
Previous
Photo 3636
View from the forest
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th May 2024 6:52pm
Tags
nature
trees
view
spring
forest
Carole Sandford
ace
…and it’s a beautiful view!
May 31st, 2024
