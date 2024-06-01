Sign up
Previous
Photo 3637
The view over Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
6
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3637
photos
193
followers
187
following
996% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st June 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
view
,
landscape
,
city
,
summer
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful scene. I remember it well
June 1st, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely view of the city
June 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely birds-eye view
June 1st, 2024
Kate
ace
Lovely view
June 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
A charming cityscape from a great pov.
June 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and view.
June 1st, 2024
