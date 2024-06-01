Previous
The view over Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3637

The view over Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful scene. I remember it well
June 1st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely view of the city
June 1st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely birds-eye view
June 1st, 2024  
Kate ace
Lovely view
June 1st, 2024  
Karen ace
A charming cityscape from a great pov.
June 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and view.
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise