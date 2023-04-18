Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3365
By the sea
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
4
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th April 2023 7:10pm
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
spring
,
seascape
Corinne C
ace
So peaceful. I'd love to see that view from my kitchen window!
April 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Reminds me of that song: Oh I do like to be beside the seaside.
https://genius.com/Mark-sheridan-i-do-like-to-be-beside-the-seaside-lyrics
April 18th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful blue shades and sense of calm
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely and calm
April 18th, 2023
