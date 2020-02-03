Previous
St Bees Light by ellida
267 / 365

St Bees Light

Could be the lighthouse could be the sky, either way it was a tough walk today from St Bees village to the light. Very high winds so it was difficult to walk in a straight line along the cliff walk.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

ace
