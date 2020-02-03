Sign up
Previous
Next
267 / 365
St Bees Light
Could be the lighthouse could be the sky, either way it was a tough walk today from St Bees village to the light. Very high winds so it was difficult to walk in a straight line along the cliff walk.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
634
photos
101
followers
79
following
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Views
2
Album
365-2
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
3rd February 2020 3:58pm
Tags
coast
,
mono
,
cumbria
,
st bees
