Night Rider by ellida
Night Rider

Actually from our first full day. Hannah runs a sled dog training company, they do competitions challenges, train sled drivers and entertain tourists like us occasionally.

Sorry for the appalling photo quality. It was a bit of a challenge for the camera

What an experience!! The excitement of the dogs is palpable and they certainly transmitted it to us. You HAVE to experience the acceleration!! Nought to whatever instantly!
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Joan Robillard ace
When I have watched them run on tv it always seems that they enjoy it.
February 22nd, 2020  
