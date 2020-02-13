Sign up
Night Rider
Actually from our first full day. Hannah runs a sled dog training company, they do competitions challenges, train sled drivers and entertain tourists like us occasionally.
Sorry for the appalling photo quality. It was a bit of a challenge for the camera
What an experience!! The excitement of the dogs is palpable and they certainly transmitted it to us. You HAVE to experience the acceleration!! Nought to whatever instantly!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
night
dogs
sweden
sled
lapland
Överkalix
Joan Robillard
ace
When I have watched them run on tv it always seems that they enjoy it.
February 22nd, 2020
