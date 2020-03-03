Previous
Docked at Liverpool by ellida
Docked at Liverpool

The Royal Navy's aircraft carrier Prince of Wales docked at Liverpool.

My nephew is one of several Commanders on board and I (and couple of other aged relatives) was invited as his guest for an afternoon.

It's huge! 65,000 tonnes, 280 mtrs long and 73 wide with a human complement of about 1,600 men and women.

A good day out!
3rd March 2020

