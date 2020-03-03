Sign up
Docked at Liverpool
The Royal Navy's aircraft carrier Prince of Wales docked at Liverpool.
My nephew is one of several Commanders on board and I (and couple of other aged relatives) was invited as his guest for an afternoon.
It's huge! 65,000 tonnes, 280 mtrs long and 73 wide with a human complement of about 1,600 men and women.
A good day out!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
ship
,
navy
,
liverpool
,
aircraft carrier
,
mersey
