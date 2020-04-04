Sign up
303 / 365
Windswept
The farm nearby is called Windyhill! The angle of the trees says it all.
Back in my comfort zone whilst on my exercise walk.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
670
photos
104
followers
84
following
83% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
4th April 2020 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
cumbria
Dianne
Nice I b&w. Here in NZ we have an area called Slope Point, for the same reason.
April 4th, 2020
