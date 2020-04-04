Previous
Windswept by ellida
303 / 365

Windswept

The farm nearby is called Windyhill! The angle of the trees says it all.

Back in my comfort zone whilst on my exercise walk.
Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Nice I b&w. Here in NZ we have an area called Slope Point, for the same reason.
April 4th, 2020  
