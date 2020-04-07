Previous
Combined Gorse by ellida
305 / 365

Combined Gorse

After posting 100 stacked and processed images yesterday, friends suggested that I need to get out more.

So I did. And went for a bike ride but paused to take 20 shots of the gorse hedge and landscape to stack.

In fact I only needed 14 of them, but I have divided the image. Top right is the stacked version and bottom left, the first focused shot! Oh I do like stacking 😄
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Photo Details

