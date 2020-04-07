Combined Gorse

After posting 100 stacked and processed images yesterday, friends suggested that I need to get out more.



So I did. And went for a bike ride but paused to take 20 shots of the gorse hedge and landscape to stack.



In fact I only needed 14 of them, but I have divided the image. Top right is the stacked version and bottom left, the first focused shot! Oh I do like stacking 😄