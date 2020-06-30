Sign up
356 / 365
Ringlet
Another shot from the other day in Eskdale. A common species and both plentiful and co-operative whilst we were there.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2
Camera
X-T3
Taken
29th June 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
ringlet
,
cumbria
,
eskale
