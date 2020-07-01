Previous
Dragonfly by ellida
357 / 365

Dragonfly

I'm going to stick my head out of the trench here and say that this is a Southern Hawker. And if it is, he must be lost!! Cumbria has never been called a southern county!

I'm disappointed that I couldn't get his wings to show up any more clearly, but he was big, maybe 10cms in length!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
Photo Details

