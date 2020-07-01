Sign up
357 / 365
Dragonfly
I'm going to stick my head out of the trench here and say that this is a Southern Hawker. And if it is, he must be lost!! Cumbria has never been called a southern county!
I'm disappointed that I couldn't get his wings to show up any more clearly, but he was big, maybe 10cms in length!
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
dragonfly
,
cumbria
,
eskdale
