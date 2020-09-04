Sign up
Photo 371
Timed to haze
Fleswick Bay using Lee 'Big Stopper' filter to get the hazy effect from a rather wild sea.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Graham Harcombe
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
365-2
X-T3
4th September 2020 10:41am
cumbria
Diana
That looks amazing!
September 5th, 2020
Wylie
lovely soft water from all that big filter.
September 5th, 2020
