Timed to haze by ellida
Timed to haze

Fleswick Bay using Lee 'Big Stopper' filter to get the hazy effect from a rather wild sea.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Diana ace
That looks amazing!
September 5th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely soft water from all that big filter.
September 5th, 2020  
