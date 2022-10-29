Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 398
Live in the Square
Friday night in St. Antonin usually means live entertainment in the square. Tonight it's two guys who go under the name of Saxifrage and do singspiel. Great guitar work.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
765
photos
64
followers
57
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
28th October 2022 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
entertainment
,
st antonin
borof
A great night shot especially considering it was taken with a mobile phone. Nice to see you again. Do you still have your Fujifilm camera?
October 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close