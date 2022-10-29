Previous
Live in the Square by ellida
Photo 398

Live in the Square

Friday night in St. Antonin usually means live entertainment in the square. Tonight it's two guys who go under the name of Saxifrage and do singspiel. Great guitar work.
Graham Harcombe

borof
A great night shot especially considering it was taken with a mobile phone. Nice to see you again. Do you still have your Fujifilm camera?
October 29th, 2022  
