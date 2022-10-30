Previous
Market day by ellida
Photo 399

Market day

Food, music, crafts ... it's all happening at St. Antonin Noble Val 😂
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
109% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Some fabulous items there, what fun it must be to browse around.
October 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looks wonderful.. I so like markets.
October 30th, 2022  
