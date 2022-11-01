Sign up
Photo 401
French and Oc
Street names in St. Antonin appear in both French and Oc, which is the local dialect in French Occitaine.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
judith deacon
I just love these little French streets, they look as if they have been there forever!
November 1st, 2022
