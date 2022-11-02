Previous
Gruissan Marina by ellida
Gruissan Marina

My stepson Chris has a boat moored here, so we made the long drive down to visit.

It's obviously a restoration project, but it was fun to be amongst boats again.
2nd November 2022

Graham Harcombe

ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
