Photo 402
Gruissan Marina
My stepson Chris has a boat moored here, so we made the long drive down to visit.
It's obviously a restoration project, but it was fun to be amongst boats again.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
770
photos
66
followers
59
following
Tags
france
,
boats
,
gruissan
