ducks 8601 by elmalai
1 / 365

ducks 8601

used "scene" function in D7100 to capture the duck in Queen Elizabeth Park.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Elma Lai

@elmalai
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise