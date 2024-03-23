Previous
small-indoor w light and flash by elmalai
2 / 365

small-indoor w light and flash

I am practicing taking sharp photos. Technique is using flash when taking indoor portrait. Note having the overhead lamp on also helps.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Elma Lai

@elmalai
