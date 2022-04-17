Sign up
4 / 365
Easter
The song playing in my head today was mostly Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G Minor by Brahms, so I guess I can't write the lyrics here...
Anyways, today I realized that I will have to go to school the day after tomorrow, and just... nooo *cries*
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Photo Details
365
SM-A135F
17th April 2022 4:56pm
Tags
easter
