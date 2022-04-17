Previous
Next
Easter by elsieblack145
4 / 365

Easter

The song playing in my head today was mostly Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G Minor by Brahms, so I guess I can't write the lyrics here...

Anyways, today I realized that I will have to go to school the day after tomorrow, and just... nooo *cries*
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise