3 / 365
a suuny day
When we go to our garden, these trees are on both sides of the road. They are really pretty.
Who knows when now who knows where,
Where the light of day will find us?
- Long away, Queen
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
