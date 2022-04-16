Previous
a suuny day by elsieblack145
a suuny day

When we go to our garden, these trees are on both sides of the road. They are really pretty.

Who knows when now who knows where,
Where the light of day will find us?
- Long away, Queen
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
