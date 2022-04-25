Previous
on a walk by elsieblack145
12 / 365

on a walk

Today I finished learning for tomorrow's geography test and I was like "yaaaaay now I'm just gonna go out and take photos and enjoy the rest of the day!" and that's exactly what I did and I like this picture the most (I took like almost 70 and I was walking for like 30 mins I don't know how but whatever😅) and yeah, that's it. :D

I just hope I didn't underestimate the power of Mrs. *** 's tests and that everything will be fine. :D

But today was so sunny it was so pretty!!! 😊

but GIIIIIRL YOU AIN'T NOTHIN' BUT A RAAAAAAAW RAAAAAAAAAMP!
- Raw Ramp by T-Rex
25th April 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
