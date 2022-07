Damn.

I'm in love with this balcony.

I'm in love with the Alps.

I'm in love with Switzerland.

I'm even in love with the annoying sound of bells, beacuse there are cows and they carry the bells on their necks.

Just... Switzerland is so damn gorgeous!



Ooooh oooh oooooh,

Take a piece of my heart!

Ooooh oooh oooooh,

Take a piece of my soul!

Ooooh oooh oooooh,

Let me live!

- Queen