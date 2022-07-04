Previous
I'VE BEEN THERE, I SAW HIM!!! by elsieblack145
82 / 365

I'VE BEEN THERE, I SAW HIM!!!

*screams* *cries* *thinks about this all over again with joy in her eyes*

Dreams came true today. GUESS WHO TOUCHED THIS STATUE!!! 😁

MADE IN HEAVEEEEEN,
IT WAS ALL
MEANT
TO BEEEE
- Queen

❤️
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
