TOUR DE FRAAAANCE!

Today we were in Lausanne to see Tour de France!!! And I saw Sagan, Pogacar and van Aert! I mean, I saw everyone, but when I saw these, I knew it's them.



I SAW PETER SAGAAAAN! 😁



I think that this year's vacation is the best ever, I really fell in love with Switzerland.



I just really don't wanna leave tomorrow. 😖



The guy in the yellow dress is Pogacar, next to him in the green dress is W. Van Aert. 😁



Here I stand,

Look around, around, around, around, around,

But you won't see me,

Here I stand,

IM JUST A... NEEEEW MAAAAN

- Queen