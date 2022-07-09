Sign up
87 / 365
TOUR DE FRAAAANCE!
Today we were in Lausanne to see Tour de France!!! And I saw Sagan, Pogacar and van Aert! I mean, I saw everyone, but when I saw these, I knew it's them.
I SAW PETER SAGAAAAN! 😁
I think that this year's vacation is the best ever, I really fell in love with Switzerland.
I just really don't wanna leave tomorrow. 😖
The guy in the yellow dress is Pogacar, next to him in the green dress is W. Van Aert. 😁
Here I stand,
Look around, around, around, around, around,
But you won't see me,
Here I stand,
IM JUST A... NEEEEW MAAAAN
- Queen
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
tour de france
