TOUR DE FRAAAANCE! by elsieblack145
87 / 365

TOUR DE FRAAAANCE!

Today we were in Lausanne to see Tour de France!!! And I saw Sagan, Pogacar and van Aert! I mean, I saw everyone, but when I saw these, I knew it's them.

I SAW PETER SAGAAAAN! 😁

I think that this year's vacation is the best ever, I really fell in love with Switzerland.

I just really don't wanna leave tomorrow. 😖

The guy in the yellow dress is Pogacar, next to him in the green dress is W. Van Aert. 😁

Here I stand,
Look around, around, around, around, around,
But you won't see me,
Here I stand,
IM JUST A... NEEEEW MAAAAN
- Queen
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

