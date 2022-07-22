Sign up
100 / 365
☀️
I see a little silhouetto of a man
SCARAMOUCHE SCARAMOUCHE
will you do the Fandango?
Thunderbolt and lightning, vErY VERY FRIGHTENING MEEEEEE!
Galileo Galileo, Galileo Galileo, Galileo Figarooo MAGNIFICOOOOOOOOO
- Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
6
2
365
SM-A135F
24th July 2022 4:08pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 24th, 2022
Elsie Black
@bkbinthecity
thanks! 😊
July 24th, 2022
