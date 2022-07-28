Previous
by elsieblack145
106 / 365

Today in the evening we were watching a CD of the live concert of Queen in Wembley, so Queen are playing in my head once again 😁😅

(And I upload this picture because this candle was on the table while we watched the concert. Maybe also because I have no other photo 🤫)

It comes to you as to us all
We're just waiting
For the Hammer to Fall
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
