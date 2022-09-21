Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
160 / 365

Oh, that'll be the day
when you say goodbyyye oh
That'll be the day
when you make me cryyy
- That'll Be The Day, Buddy Holly, The Crickets
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise