Today when we had art at school,our teacher told us to choose a photo, not from the internet, but some photo that we made, kook at it and try to feel some emotions about it, some colors and draw them abstractly. Ifelt like I was in an art school! One day I would like to go to some art school, I really like art and this was so cool!
Later when I was learning something for the next day of school, I took this photo because I really liked the sun there
I walked through the door with you,
The air was cold,
But something about it felt like home somehow and I
left my scarf there
at your sister's house
And you've still got it
in your drawer
even now.
- Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 minute version!!!)