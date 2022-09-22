Today when we had art at school,our teacher told us to choose a photo, not from the internet, but some photo that we made, kook at it and try to feel some emotions about it, some colors and draw them abstractly. Ifelt like I was in an art school! One day I would like to go to some art school, I really like art and this was so cool!



Later when I was learning something for the next day of school, I took this photo because I really liked the sun there



I walked through the door with you,

The air was cold,

But something about it felt like home somehow and I

left my scarf there

at your sister's house

And you've still got it

in your drawer

even now.

- Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 minute version!!!)