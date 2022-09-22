Previous
Next
by elsieblack145
161 / 365

Today when we had art at school,our teacher told us to choose a photo, not from the internet, but some photo that we made, kook at it and try to feel some emotions about it, some colors and draw them abstractly. Ifelt like I was in an art school! One day I would like to go to some art school, I really like art and this was so cool!

Later when I was learning something for the next day of school, I took this photo because I really liked the sun there

I walked through the door with you,
The air was cold,
But something about it felt like home somehow and I
left my scarf there
at your sister's house
And you've still got it
in your drawer
even now.
- Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 minute version!!!)
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise