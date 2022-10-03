Previous
Next
More autumn colors! 🍂 by elsieblack145
172 / 365

More autumn colors! 🍂

50 years is a long time,
Holiday House sat quietly on that beach,
Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits
And then it was bought by me.
- the kast great american dynasty, Taylor Swift
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise