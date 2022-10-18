Previous
by elsieblack145
187 / 365

The new album by The 1975 is out! Now I'm just waiting for Midnigts by Taylor Swift and with new Queen, The 1975 and Taylor I'll be muy feliz!

Somenody running through the field,
Somebody should've stayed at home,
Somebody pickng up a body
Of somebody they were getting to know
18th October 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
