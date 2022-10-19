Previous
by elsieblack145
188 / 365

☀️

Sunny today! 😊

Oh, oh Caroline,
I wanna get it right this time,
'Cause you're always on my mind,
Oh, oh Caroline
- The 1975
19th October 2022

Elsie Black

