by elsieblack145
236 / 365

Me: I'm gonna take a picture of the street.
Friend: Hah, I'll be in your frame and in the picture!
Me: Then you may be on Instagram and some social media later.
Friend: NO- *runs*
6th December 2022

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
