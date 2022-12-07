Previous
...snow? by elsieblack145
237 / 365

...snow?

Okay there is a Christmas tree... but WHERE IS THE SNOW? It's DECEMBER, where IS IT!? 😂

Oh, my love,
We've had our share of tears,
Oh, my friends,
We've had our hopes and fears...
- Thank God It's Christmas, Queen
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

