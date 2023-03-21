Sign up
284 / 365
Vinyl ❤️
And you can send me dead flowers every morning,
Send me dead flowers by the mail,
Send me dead flowers to my wedding,
And I won't forget to put roses on your grave.
- The Rolling Stones
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Tags
vinyl
