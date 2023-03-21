Previous
Next
Vinyl ❤️ by elsieblack145
284 / 365

Vinyl ❤️

And you can send me dead flowers every morning,
Send me dead flowers by the mail,
Send me dead flowers to my wedding,
And I won't forget to put roses on your grave.
- The Rolling Stones
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise