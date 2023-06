A photo of a polaroid photo that I took back in London

Yes indeed, I will upload all the polaroid pictures that I took in London 😂



I'm still learning with polaroid (I mean, I do have it since Christmas, but sometimes the photos don't look the way I expect them to) and this one came out darker than I thought it would be, but important is that it's Big Ben! And it was huge! Like a lot bigger than it looks on the photos!



There's a staaaaarmaaaaan

waiting in the sky...