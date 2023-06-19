Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Another photo of a photo...
This was in Legoland! The day in Legoland was a rollecoaster (quite literally) and the lego people and animals and things there were sooo pretty!
I'm taking a ride with my best friend
I hope he never let's me down again...
- Depeche Mode
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
17th June 2023 11:18am
Tags
legoland
