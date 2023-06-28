Previous
Absolvent thesis by elsieblack145
Absolvent thesis

Today I defended me absolvent thesis! In my (stupid) school, ninth-graders usually write absolvent thesises (is that the plural of thesis?). Then, the day before the last day of school, we defend them - practically make a presentation with the information we wrote in the thesis. We can choose our topics and guess what I chose... *Roger's dramatic drums* QUEEN! The page minimum is 5 pages and there's no limit. I may have not written 47 of them... 😅

On the day of defending the thesises (?) there are several people who listen, then ask questions and in the end they decide who's thesis was the best. There are three groups of people (for works about sport, then something historic and then something that I don't know how to say in english, but I was there), and the people in these groups decide together. Then they choose the three best people. (but there were three groups and each chose 3 people, so there were like 9 awarded people) I was one of them! And I'm in pure euphoria because this was the last thing I had to on this school, I will never have to walk in that building again! 😁

While defending my thesis I showed them some of the CDs we have at home and a pamphlet that I have from the Queen Museum in Montreux and then I played Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano. Today I had a Queen day!

I still can't believe that my time on that school is done. I finished that school! Yes!

Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy? (well, it definitely feels like fantasy)
Elsie Black

Mike
Oh, I am the first to congratulate!
What a wonderful topic for a thesis!
June 28th, 2023  
Elsie Black
@mike67 thank you very much! I'm glad I chose this topic, I even enjoyed some parts of writing it! 😁
June 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
June 28th, 2023  
