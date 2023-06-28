Absolvent thesis

Today I defended me absolvent thesis! In my (stupid) school, ninth-graders usually write absolvent thesises (is that the plural of thesis?). Then, the day before the last day of school, we defend them - practically make a presentation with the information we wrote in the thesis. We can choose our topics and guess what I chose... *Roger's dramatic drums* QUEEN! The page minimum is 5 pages and there's no limit. I may have not written 47 of them... 😅



On the day of defending the thesises (?) there are several people who listen, then ask questions and in the end they decide who's thesis was the best. There are three groups of people (for works about sport, then something historic and then something that I don't know how to say in english, but I was there), and the people in these groups decide together. Then they choose the three best people. (but there were three groups and each chose 3 people, so there were like 9 awarded people) I was one of them! And I'm in pure euphoria because this was the last thing I had to on this school, I will never have to walk in that building again! 😁



While defending my thesis I showed them some of the CDs we have at home and a pamphlet that I have from the Queen Museum in Montreux and then I played Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano. Today I had a Queen day!



I still can't believe that my time on that school is done. I finished that school! Yes!



Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy? (well, it definitely feels like fantasy)