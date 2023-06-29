Certificate handing ceremony (that's how you say it in english according to google translator)

We got our certificates and then we went for a lunch with two of our teachers and said bye bye



Me and my friends are going to meet at least every month, but still, this is the song playing in my head:



So dear friends,

your love has gone,

only tears to dwell upon,

I dare not say

as the wind must blow,

a love is lost,

a love us won,

go to sleep and dream again,

soon your hopes will rise and then,

from all this gloom, life can start anew

and there'll be no crying soon.

- Queen



I'm not being dramatic it's just that this song started randomly playing in my head 😅