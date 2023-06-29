Previous
Certificate handing ceremony (that's how you say it in english according to google translator) by elsieblack145
356 / 365

Certificate handing ceremony (that's how you say it in english according to google translator)

We got our certificates and then we went for a lunch with two of our teachers and said bye bye

Me and my friends are going to meet at least every month, but still, this is the song playing in my head:

So dear friends,
your love has gone,
only tears to dwell upon,
I dare not say
as the wind must blow,
a love is lost,
a love us won,
go to sleep and dream again,
soon your hopes will rise and then,
from all this gloom, life can start anew
and there'll be no crying soon.
- Queen

I'm not being dramatic it's just that this song started randomly playing in my head 😅
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elsie Black
Anyway, LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, LET'S GOOOOOO
June 29th, 2023  
Mike
What's next, after school?
June 29th, 2023  
Elsie Black
@mike67 another school, and after that, another one, and then work for eternity 👍😂😭
June 29th, 2023  
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145 grammar school to be percise
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise