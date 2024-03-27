27th March 2024

Today was much better as i had arranged to meet my friend Sarah and she had got free tickets to the excellent ‘Sargent and Fashion’ exhibition from her friend who works there. I could not believe that for the third time running, if not more, the train i was aiming for was cancelled. A train arrived a little later and I hopefully boarded it only to hear that it was going fast all the way to Waterloo so I had to get off again pretty sharpish.



Eventually I arrived about twenty minutes late to Raynes Park and we made out way to Vauxhall and then walked across the bridge to the Tate Britain. It was pretty windy but for once it was sunny although it chucked it down with rain when we were in the Tate.



The exhibition of works by the artist John Singer Sargent was very good. Each gallery was themed and the walls painted a complimentary colour to the work hung in there. It was one of the best fine art exhibitions I have seen for some time.



Afterwards we made out way out, into sunshine although it was clear that there had been a torrential downpour whilst we were inside. We avoided the astronomically priced sandwiches in the gallery and headed for a Prêt a Manger for lunch and then back home via Pimlico and Vauxhall. Unlike the morning the trains were perfectly timed and we did not have to wait once.



I even got home in time to catch the last post of the day to send a parcel with chocolate for Mum and dairy free fudge for Ian for Easter! A very good day.

