2nd May 2024

I am still trying to catch up with tasks. Hair cut with Steph first in the morning then it was over to Molesey to deliver cards to the Card Collection. I had a chance for a chat with Julia before driving back to Kingston to get some euros for our trip next week and also some ingredients for my baking session tomorrow.

Then it was back home and straight back out to vote at the local library. Never since I have been old enough to vote have I ever missed an opportunity to vote. I do feel strongly that women in particular should vote as our ancestors had to fight for the right to vote. It is also a bit depressing that the turn-out seems to be well below 50% of the population.

