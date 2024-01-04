Previous
004 - The Falls

This week, my Get Pushed challenge was to capture motion. This is actually a really good challenge for me because I tend to focus on still photography! So I thought about what I might want to do...panning? Light trails?

Well, we received some heavy rain, so the next day I knew I had to hit up the only waterfall in town for blurred water! I purchased a variable ND filter - the first new filter for my new camera - and headed over to the spot to try it out.

I haven't really ever used an ND filter, but I am in love! To get more dramatic shots in the daytime even when it's light is going to be amazing. Not just water, but cloud movements, busy streets, who knows what else!

I only wish the hanging branches hadn't blurred, but I couldn't get around them for the shot and it was a 4 second exposure, so the force of the waterfall made them sway. But I'm understanding the technique, so will be on the lookout for another waterfall I can try it on! I already have one in mind...
Thank you @rbrettschneider for the push! I LOVED doing this one and am going to start thinking longer exposures more often rather than just always automatically going for the still.
January 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This photo is absolutely beautiful!
January 4th, 2024  
Raymond Brettschneider ace
@emrob Very nicely done, this definitely captured movement! I love long exposure water flows!
January 4th, 2024  
