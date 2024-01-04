004 - The Falls

This week, my Get Pushed challenge was to capture motion. This is actually a really good challenge for me because I tend to focus on still photography! So I thought about what I might want to do...panning? Light trails?



Well, we received some heavy rain, so the next day I knew I had to hit up the only waterfall in town for blurred water! I purchased a variable ND filter - the first new filter for my new camera - and headed over to the spot to try it out.



I haven't really ever used an ND filter, but I am in love! To get more dramatic shots in the daytime even when it's light is going to be amazing. Not just water, but cloud movements, busy streets, who knows what else!



I only wish the hanging branches hadn't blurred, but I couldn't get around them for the shot and it was a 4 second exposure, so the force of the waterfall made them sway. But I'm understanding the technique, so will be on the lookout for another waterfall I can try it on! I already have one in mind...