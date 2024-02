038 - The Home Team

For my Get-Pushed challenge this week, Laura asked me to incorporate some of the February words into my Flash of Red month. I'm actually going to try to do a few, but here was my take on today's word, "Fence."



I love our Sports park. It's one of my favorite places to go to shoot and I love how dizzy this double chainlink fence looks.



I have been wanting to do the monthly words, so I am happy to add them in this week.