40 / 365
40 - Tines
A shot for this week's weekly theme of "Common Object"
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th February 2024 9:55pm
Tags
black and white
,
abstract
,
fork
,
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w6
