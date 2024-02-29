Previous
060 - Flam by emrob
60 / 365

060 - Flam

My Get-Pushed challenge this week was to draw inspiration from the words "loud" or "noise."

My son is a percussionist...more specifically, a snare player. I mean, he plays everything, but prefers snare and marches that in the band. So he is practicing all the time! Well, I was inspired to try to capture a zoom-burst while he was practicing, with the movement of the camera to emphasize the word "loud." The shot ended up coming out a little more abstract than I had intended, as the drum gets lost. However, I really loved the shot, so we'll just say it was more "inspired by" than "depicting," which fits the push!

And with that, I am finally finished with my FOR month and excited to get back into color!
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Amanda R. ace
@northy - here's my GP pic! Thanks for the inspiration this week!
March 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very mysterious
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise