060 - Flam

My Get-Pushed challenge this week was to draw inspiration from the words "loud" or "noise."



My son is a percussionist...more specifically, a snare player. I mean, he plays everything, but prefers snare and marches that in the band. So he is practicing all the time! Well, I was inspired to try to capture a zoom-burst while he was practicing, with the movement of the camera to emphasize the word "loud." The shot ended up coming out a little more abstract than I had intended, as the drum gets lost. However, I really loved the shot, so we'll just say it was more "inspired by" than "depicting," which fits the push!



And with that, I am finally finished with my FOR month and excited to get back into color!