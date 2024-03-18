Sign up
078 - Nana's Pin Cushion
My grandmother was a seamstress and one of the things I have from her is her old pin cushion. There's no telling how old this thing is, but I keep it on my desk, so thought it'd be great as part of a red still life this week.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd March 2024 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
sewing
,
antique
,
pin cushion
,
rainbow2024
