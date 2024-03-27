087 - The Sun

I backed a Kickstarter this year to get my husband a telescope that actually works with your phone. It's called the Vaonis Hestia. He has always loved this kind of thing, so I thought it'd be a fun gift.



I still have a lot to explore in it and figure out about it - especially with deep sky shots. I'm not there yet. But I did take it out to get a shot of the sun (with a solar filter). Really neat to be able to see the sunspots and whatnot. This particular day, there weren't many visible, but you can see a few on the side.



All in all, the response from the Hestia backers have been mixed - some like it, some think it's mediocre. We think it's fun and can't wait to get away from the city lights with it.