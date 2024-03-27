Previous
087 - The Sun by emrob
87 / 365

087 - The Sun

I backed a Kickstarter this year to get my husband a telescope that actually works with your phone. It's called the Vaonis Hestia. He has always loved this kind of thing, so I thought it'd be a fun gift.

I still have a lot to explore in it and figure out about it - especially with deep sky shots. I'm not there yet. But I did take it out to get a shot of the sun (with a solar filter). Really neat to be able to see the sunspots and whatnot. This particular day, there weren't many visible, but you can see a few on the side.

All in all, the response from the Hestia backers have been mixed - some like it, some think it's mediocre. We think it's fun and can't wait to get away from the city lights with it.
Amanda R.

Christine Sztukowski ace
very nice clear sharp edges. My husband and I are practicing up for the solar eclipse on April 8th
March 29th, 2024  
